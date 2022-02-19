Umbrella Network 1-Day Volume Hits $505,022.00 (UMB)

Umbrella Network (CURRENCY:UMB) traded 4.9% lower against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 12:00 PM E.T. on February 19th. Over the last week, Umbrella Network has traded down 24.5% against the US dollar. One Umbrella Network coin can now be purchased for $0.13 or 0.00000330 BTC on popular exchanges. Umbrella Network has a market capitalization of $9.82 million and $505,022.00 worth of Umbrella Network was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Terra (LUNA) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $51.03 or 0.00127156 BTC.

Tezos (XTZ) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.67 or 0.00009156 BTC.

Dimension Chain (EON) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.35 or 0.00001074 BTC.

Adshares (ADS) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $2.98 or 0.00007423 BTC.

Apex (CPX) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0057 or 0.00000012 BTC.

Golos Blockchain (GLS) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0020 or 0.00000005 BTC.

Luna Coin (LUNA) traded 47.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0040 or 0.00000010 BTC.

Glasscoin (GLS) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.97 or 0.00004915 BTC.

Elf Token (ELF) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Decimal (DEL) traded 3.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00000546 BTC.

Umbrella Network Profile

UMB uses the hashing algorithm. Umbrella Network’s total supply is 498,500,000 coins and its circulating supply is 74,060,182 coins. Umbrella Network’s official Twitter account is @UmbNetwork

According to CryptoCompare, “Umbrella Network is a scalable, cost-efficient, and community-owned oracle for the DeFi and blockchain community. Its Layer 2 technology uses the latest advances in Merkle tree technology to write multiple data points on a single on-chain transaction, so it allows for batching data to smart contracts accurately, securely, and inexpensively. Umbrella utilizes a Delegated Proof of Stake (DPoS) that benefits from the active participation of the community and token holders. UMB Utility Token holders will 1) select Validator Nodes, 2) participate in governance, 3) stake tokens in consensus rounds, and 4) generate rewards for staking tokens. “

Umbrella Network Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Umbrella Network directly using U.S. dollars.

