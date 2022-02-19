UniCredit (OTCMKTS:UNCRY) PT Raised to €19.50

UniCredit (OTCMKTS:UNCRY) had its target price raised by Morgan Stanley from €17.00 ($19.32) to €19.50 ($22.16) in a research report released on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports.

Several other equities analysts have also weighed in on the stock. HSBC upgraded shares of UniCredit from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, November 9th. Barclays reissued an equal weight rating on shares of UniCredit in a report on Monday, October 25th. UBS Group restated a buy rating on shares of UniCredit in a report on Tuesday, November 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded UniCredit from a neutral rating to an overweight rating and upped their price target for the stock from $15.00 to $17.00 in a report on Sunday, December 5th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on UniCredit in a research report on Thursday, November 25th. They issued a conviction-buy rating for the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, UniCredit currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $18.25.

Shares of OTCMKTS UNCRY opened at $8.23 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $7.88 and its 200-day moving average price is $6.92. UniCredit has a 1-year low of $4.74 and a 1-year high of $9.05.

UniCredit SpA engages in the provision of banking and financial solutions. It operates through the following segments: Commercial Banking Italy, Commercial Banking Germany, Commercial Banking Austria, Corporate & Investment Banking (CIB), Central and Eastern Europe (CEE), Group Corporate Centre and Non-Core.

