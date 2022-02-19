UniFirst Co. (NYSE:UNF) Stock Holdings Increased by HighTower Advisors LLC

HighTower Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of UniFirst Co. (NYSE:UNF) by 3.3% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 6,980 shares of the textile maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 225 shares during the quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC’s holdings in UniFirst were worth $1,483,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in UNF. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. grew its position in UniFirst by 692.9% during the second quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 111 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 97 shares in the last quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of UniFirst in the third quarter worth $44,000. Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new stake in shares of UniFirst in the second quarter worth $48,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of UniFirst by 26.8% in the third quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 360 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $63,000 after buying an additional 76 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Marshall Wace North America L.P. raised its stake in UniFirst by 17.4% during the 1st quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. now owns 473 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $73,000 after purchasing an additional 70 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.77% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Robert W. Baird upgraded shares of UniFirst from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 6th. StockNews.com cut shares of UniFirst from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of UniFirst from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, January 8th. Finally, TheStreet lowered shares of UniFirst from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Thursday, January 27th.

UNF opened at $179.24 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $194.21 and its 200-day simple moving average is $206.20. UniFirst Co. has a twelve month low of $176.27 and a twelve month high of $258.86. The firm has a market cap of $3.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.87 and a beta of 0.98.

UniFirst (NYSE:UNF) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 4th. The textile maker reported $2.00 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.95 by $0.05. UniFirst had a net margin of 7.66% and a return on equity of 7.95%. The firm had revenue of $486.16 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $475.55 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.20 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that UniFirst Co. will post 7.26 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 9th will be issued a dividend of $0.30 per share. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.67%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 8th. UniFirst’s dividend payout ratio is currently 15.98%.

In other news, EVP Cynthia Croatti sold 588 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $202.37, for a total value of $118,993.56. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, VP David Martin Katz sold 379 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $212.00, for a total transaction of $80,348.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 1,629 shares of company stock worth $327,898. Insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

UniFirst Corp. engages in the design, manufacture, personalization, rental, cleaning, delivery, and sale of a range of uniforms and protective clothing. It operates through following segments: U.S. Rental and Cleaning, Canadian Rental and Cleaning, Manufacturing, Specialty Garments Rental and Cleaning, First Aid, and Corporate.

