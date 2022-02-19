Unilever PLC (NYSE:UL) Shares Sold by Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC

Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC lessened its stake in shares of Unilever PLC (NYSE:UL) by 28.9% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 24,219 shares of the company’s stock after selling 9,855 shares during the period. Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC’s holdings in Unilever were worth $1,313,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Unilever by 13.8% during the second quarter. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC now owns 1,499 shares of the company’s stock worth $88,000 after purchasing an additional 182 shares during the last quarter. Bridgefront Capital LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Unilever by 3.9% during the third quarter. Bridgefront Capital LLC now owns 5,151 shares of the company’s stock worth $279,000 after purchasing an additional 191 shares during the last quarter. Smithbridge Asset Management Inc. DE boosted its holdings in shares of Unilever by 0.5% during the third quarter. Smithbridge Asset Management Inc. DE now owns 40,265 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,183,000 after purchasing an additional 194 shares during the last quarter. Curbstone Financial Management Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Unilever by 1.0% during the third quarter. Curbstone Financial Management Corp now owns 19,504 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,058,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Finally, WASHINGTON TRUST Co boosted its holdings in shares of Unilever by 3.4% during the third quarter. WASHINGTON TRUST Co now owns 6,066 shares of the company’s stock worth $328,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 8.97% of the company’s stock.

Get Unilever alerts:

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on UL. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded Unilever from an “underperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a report on Tuesday. Zacks Investment Research cut Unilever from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday. Societe Generale upgraded Unilever from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 19th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein cut Unilever from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 18th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Unilever currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $61.51.

NYSE:UL opened at $52.30 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $52.40 and its two-hundred day moving average is $53.50. Unilever PLC has a 12 month low of $46.07 and a 12 month high of $61.81.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 22nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 25th will be given a $0.4873 dividend. This represents a $1.95 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.73%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 24th.

About Unilever

Unilever Plc engages in the manufacture and sale of consumer goods. It operates through the following segments: Beauty and Personal Care, Foods and Refreshment, and Home Care. The Beauty and Personal Care segment offers skin cleansing, hair care, skin care, and deodorants categories. The Foods and Refreshment segment sells ice cream, savory, dressings, and tea.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding UL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Unilever PLC (NYSE:UL).

Receive News & Ratings for Unilever Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Unilever and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.