Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $5.61 Billion

Brokerages expect Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP) to report $5.61 billion in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Four analysts have issued estimates for Union Pacific’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $5.57 billion to $5.64 billion. Union Pacific posted sales of $5.00 billion during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 12.2%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 28th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Union Pacific will report full year sales of $23.67 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $23.39 billion to $23.99 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will report sales of $24.90 billion, with estimates ranging from $24.16 billion to $25.70 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Union Pacific.

Get Union Pacific alerts:

Union Pacific (NYSE:UNP) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 20th. The railroad operator reported $2.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.61 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $5.73 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.61 billion. Union Pacific had a return on equity of 44.50% and a net margin of 29.92%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 11.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $2.36 EPS.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on UNP shares. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on Union Pacific from $264.00 to $271.00 in a research note on Friday, January 21st. Stephens raised their price objective on Union Pacific from $257.00 to $278.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 4th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on Union Pacific from $249.00 to $276.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, January 10th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price objective on Union Pacific from $270.00 to $260.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, January 24th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Union Pacific from $205.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, fifteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $262.33.

In other news, EVP Elizabeth F. Whited sold 7,500 shares of Union Pacific stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $240.21, for a total value of $1,801,575.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Elizabeth F. Whited sold 2,510 shares of Union Pacific stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $245.00, for a total value of $614,950.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.20% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Amundi acquired a new stake in Union Pacific during the second quarter worth about $541,277,000. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main grew its position in Union Pacific by 316.9% during the fourth quarter. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main now owns 2,965,684 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $740,073,000 after buying an additional 2,254,336 shares in the last quarter. Soroban Capital Partners LP grew its position in Union Pacific by 48.5% during the third quarter. Soroban Capital Partners LP now owns 5,465,343 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $1,071,262,000 after buying an additional 1,784,379 shares in the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. grew its position in Union Pacific by 816.0% during the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 1,757,449 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $386,516,000 after buying an additional 1,565,592 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. grew its position in Union Pacific by 23.8% during the third quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 5,118,974 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $1,003,371,000 after buying an additional 984,417 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.76% of the company’s stock.

NYSE UNP traded up $0.20 on Friday, reaching $251.19. 3,319,323 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,226,305. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $246.38 and its 200 day simple moving average is $232.48. The company has a quick ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 0.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.95. The company has a market cap of $159.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.25, a P/E/G ratio of 2.15 and a beta of 1.20. Union Pacific has a 12 month low of $195.68 and a 12 month high of $256.11.

Union Pacific declared that its board has authorized a stock buyback plan on Thursday, February 3rd that authorizes the company to buyback 100,000,000 outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the railroad operator to repurchase shares of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are usually an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 31st. Investors of record on Monday, February 28th will be issued a dividend of $1.18 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 25th. This represents a $4.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.88%. Union Pacific’s dividend payout ratio is 47.44%.

Union Pacific Company Profile

Union Pacific Corp. engages in the provision of railroad and freight transportation services. Its principal operating company, Union Pacific Railroad Co, operates as a railroad franchise. The Railroad’s diversified business mix includes agricultural products, automotive, chemicals, coal, industrial products, and intermodal.

Further Reading

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Union Pacific (UNP)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Union Pacific Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Union Pacific and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.