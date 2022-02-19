Uniper (ETR:UN01) Given a €34.00 Price Target by The Goldman Sachs Group Analysts

Uniper (ETR:UN01) received a €34.00 ($38.64) price target from research analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group in a note issued to investors on Thursday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The Goldman Sachs Group’s price objective points to a potential downside of 11.48% from the company’s previous close.

Several other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. UBS Group set a €34.00 ($38.64) price objective on shares of Uniper in a research note on Monday, November 8th. Kepler Capital Markets set a €40.00 ($45.45) target price on shares of Uniper in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Credit Suisse Group set a €39.30 ($44.66) target price on shares of Uniper in a research note on Monday, January 17th. Royal Bank of Canada set a €40.00 ($45.45) target price on shares of Uniper in a research note on Tuesday, January 25th. Finally, Barclays set a €36.00 ($40.91) target price on shares of Uniper in a research note on Wednesday, January 5th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of €36.55 ($41.53).

UN01 opened at €38.41 ($43.65) on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 99.79. Uniper has a 52-week low of €28.78 ($32.70) and a 52-week high of €42.45 ($48.24). The company has a 50 day moving average of €40.58 and a two-hundred day moving average of €37.84. The company has a market cap of $14.06 billion and a P/E ratio of -2.97.

Uniper SE operates as an energy company. It operates in three segments: European Generation, Global Commodities, and Russian Power Generation. The company owns and operates various power and heat generation facilities, including fossil fuel power plants, such as coal, gas, oil, and combined gas and steam; and hydroelectric, nuclear, biomass, photovoltaic, and wind power plants.

