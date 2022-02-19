United Capital Financial Advisers LLC Buys 11,996 Shares of Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. (NYSE:FIS)

United Capital Financial Advisers LLC boosted its stake in shares of Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. (NYSE:FIS) by 5.9% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 214,699 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 11,996 shares during the period. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC’s holdings in Fidelity National Information Services were worth $26,125,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Herold Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Fidelity National Information Services during the third quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton lifted its position in Fidelity National Information Services by 104.2% during the third quarter. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton now owns 241 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 123 shares during the period. Arlington Partners LLC bought a new position in Fidelity National Information Services during the third quarter valued at approximately $48,000. Simon Quick Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Fidelity National Information Services by 1,700.0% during the third quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC now owns 396 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $48,000 after buying an additional 374 shares during the last quarter. Finally, AllSquare Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in Fidelity National Information Services by 28.3% during the third quarter. AllSquare Wealth Management LLC now owns 431 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $52,000 after buying an additional 95 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 89.83% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have commented on FIS shares. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of Fidelity National Information Services from $134.00 to $113.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday. William Blair reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Fidelity National Information Services in a report on Tuesday. Mizuho reduced their target price on shares of Fidelity National Information Services from $160.00 to $150.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 25th. Loop Capital started coverage on shares of Fidelity National Information Services in a report on Tuesday, December 14th. They set a “buy” rating and a $139.00 target price for the company. Finally, Raymond James reduced their target price on shares of Fidelity National Information Services from $155.00 to $152.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 11th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Fidelity National Information Services has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $141.42.

Shares of NYSE FIS opened at $95.64 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. has a 12 month low of $94.91 and a 12 month high of $155.96. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $111.67 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $117.37. The stock has a market cap of $58.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 140.65, a PEG ratio of 0.99 and a beta of 0.67.

Fidelity National Information Services (NYSE:FIS) last posted its earnings results on Monday, February 14th. The information technology services provider reported $1.92 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.90 by $0.02. Fidelity National Information Services had a net margin of 3.01% and a return on equity of 8.50%. The firm had revenue of $3.67 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.70 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.62 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 10.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts forecast that Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. will post 7.31 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 25th. Investors of record on Friday, March 11th will be paid a $0.47 dividend. This is a boost from Fidelity National Information Services’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.39. This represents a $1.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.97%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 10th. Fidelity National Information Services’s payout ratio is currently 229.42%.

In related news, CEO Gary Norcross sold 105,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $109.66, for a total value of $11,514,300.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Insiders own 0.65% of the company’s stock.

About Fidelity National Information Services

Fidelity National Information Services, Inc engages in the business of technology, solutions and services for merchants, banks and capital markets businesses. It operates through the following segments: Merchant, Banking, and Capital Markets. The Merchant segment is focused on serving merchants of all sizes globally, enabling them to accept electronic payments, including credit, debit and prepaid payments originated at a physical point of sale as well as in card-not-present environments such as eCommerce and mobile.

