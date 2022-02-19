United Capital Financial Advisers LLC Decreases Holdings in Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ)

United Capital Financial Advisers LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ) by 4.7% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 285,397 shares of the company’s stock after selling 14,175 shares during the period. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC’s holdings in Mondelez International were worth $16,604,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Dark Forest Capital Management LP acquired a new position in Mondelez International in the 2nd quarter worth $25,000. Activest Wealth Management acquired a new position in Mondelez International in the 2nd quarter worth $29,000. MCF Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Mondelez International by 206.4% in the 3rd quarter. MCF Advisors LLC now owns 530 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 357 shares in the last quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. raised its stake in shares of Mondelez International by 246.9% in the 3rd quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 555 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 395 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Eubel Brady & Suttman Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Mondelez International in the 2nd quarter valued at about $36,000. 76.42% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ MDLZ opened at $66.00 on Friday. Mondelez International, Inc. has a 52 week low of $52.91 and a 52 week high of $69.47. The company has a current ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. The stock has a market cap of $92.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.71, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.89 and a beta of 0.71. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $66.51 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $62.98.

Mondelez International (NASDAQ:MDLZ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, January 27th. The company reported $0.71 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.73 by ($0.02). Mondelez International had a return on equity of 14.58% and a net margin of 14.97%. The firm had revenue of $7.66 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.58 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.67 EPS. Mondelez International’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Mondelez International, Inc. will post 3.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 14th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 31st will be given a $0.35 dividend. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.12%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 30th. Mondelez International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 46.05%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on MDLZ shares. Jefferies Financial Group upped their target price on shares of Mondelez International from $72.00 to $76.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 5th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Mondelez International from $69.00 to $73.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 11th. Piper Sandler upped their target price on shares of Mondelez International from $71.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 5th. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on shares of Mondelez International from $67.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, January 31st. Finally, Mizuho started coverage on shares of Mondelez International in a research note on Wednesday, January 26th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $77.00 target price on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $72.44.

In other news, Director Peter W. May sold 431,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.32, for a total value of $25,997,920.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Vinzenz P. Gruber sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.30, for a total transaction of $949,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 1,401,696 shares of company stock valued at $86,041,320. 0.90% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Mondelez International, Inc engages in the manufacture and marketing of snack food and beverage products. It operates through the following geographical segments: Latin America, Asia, Middle East, and Africa, Europe, and North America. Its products include beverages, biscuits, chocolate, gum & candy, cheese & grocery, and meals.

