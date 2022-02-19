United Capital Financial Advisers LLC Decreases Stake in ALPS Sector Dividend Dogs ETF (NYSEARCA:SDOG)

United Capital Financial Advisers LLC decreased its position in ALPS Sector Dividend Dogs ETF (NYSEARCA:SDOG) by 43.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 307,079 shares of the company’s stock after selling 231,423 shares during the period. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC owned 1.37% of ALPS Sector Dividend Dogs ETF worth $15,689,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Morgan Stanley grew its position in shares of ALPS Sector Dividend Dogs ETF by 10.9% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,337,950 shares of the company’s stock valued at $68,356,000 after acquiring an additional 131,471 shares during the period. Citadel Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in ALPS Sector Dividend Dogs ETF by 214.4% in the 3rd quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 59,153 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,022,000 after buying an additional 40,336 shares during the period. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in ALPS Sector Dividend Dogs ETF by 399.0% in the 3rd quarter. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. now owns 21,283 shares of the company’s stock worth $807,000 after buying an additional 17,018 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC boosted its holdings in ALPS Sector Dividend Dogs ETF by 10.7% in the 3rd quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 155,019 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,920,000 after buying an additional 14,986 shares during the period. Finally, Flow Traders U.S. LLC bought a new position in ALPS Sector Dividend Dogs ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $759,000.

SDOG opened at $54.40 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $54.24 and a 200 day moving average of $53.07. ALPS Sector Dividend Dogs ETF has a 12 month low of $47.75 and a 12 month high of $56.30.

