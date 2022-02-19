United Capital Financial Advisers LLC Purchases 8,658 Shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHD)

United Capital Financial Advisers LLC increased its position in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHD) by 3.6% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 249,394 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 8,658 shares during the quarter. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC owned 0.06% of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF worth $18,515,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bank of America Corp DE increased its stake in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 514.3% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 18,551,290 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,402,849,000 after purchasing an additional 15,531,426 shares during the period. MFA Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 6,185.0% in the 3rd quarter. MFA Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 8,519,972 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,386,000 after purchasing an additional 8,384,412 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. increased its stake in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 2.4% in the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 8,075,418 shares of the company’s stock worth $610,663,000 after purchasing an additional 186,377 shares during the period. Wealthspire Advisors LLC increased its stake in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 19.7% in the 3rd quarter. Wealthspire Advisors LLC now owns 4,973,587 shares of the company’s stock worth $369,239,000 after purchasing an additional 817,972 shares during the period. Finally, LPL Financial LLC increased its stake in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 15.6% in the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 4,122,369 shares of the company’s stock worth $306,045,000 after purchasing an additional 554,812 shares during the period.

Shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF stock opened at $77.34 on Friday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $79.45 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $77.90. Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF has a one year low of $66.95 and a one year high of $82.47.

