United Capital Financial Advisers LLC Trims Stock Position in Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD)

United Capital Financial Advisers LLC cut its stake in shares of Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD) by 1.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 58,757 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 827 shares during the period. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC’s holdings in Air Products and Chemicals were worth $15,048,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Stephenson National Bank & Trust acquired a new position in Air Products and Chemicals during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $26,000. Lumature Wealth Partners LLC increased its position in Air Products and Chemicals by 127.7% during the 3rd quarter. Lumature Wealth Partners LLC now owns 107 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares during the period. D Orazio & Associates Inc. acquired a new position in Air Products and Chemicals during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $28,000. Clearstead Trust LLC acquired a new position in Air Products and Chemicals during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $35,000. Finally, Simon Quick Advisors LLC increased its position in Air Products and Chemicals by 30.1% during the 3rd quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC now owns 147 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 34 shares during the period. 78.74% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, Director Wayne Thomas Smith purchased 1,679 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 22nd. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $297.76 per share, with a total value of $499,939.04. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, VP Sean D. Major sold 6,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $288.96, for a total transaction of $1,733,760.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.47% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on APD. Vertical Research upgraded Air Products and Chemicals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $335.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 4th. Wolfe Research lowered Air Products and Chemicals from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $332.00 to $331.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 9th. Bank of America downgraded Air Products and Chemicals from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $337.00 to $285.00 in a report on Monday, February 7th. Mizuho lowered their target price on Air Products and Chemicals from $313.00 to $312.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, February 7th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on Air Products and Chemicals from $335.00 to $325.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, February 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $313.82.

Shares of APD stock opened at $241.97 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $53.65 billion, a PE ratio of 24.72, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.95 and a beta of 0.82. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $283.69 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $282.55. The company has a current ratio of 2.47, a quick ratio of 2.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. has a 12 month low of $239.50 and a 12 month high of $316.39.

Air Products and Chemicals (NYSE:APD) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The basic materials company reported $2.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.50 by $0.02. Air Products and Chemicals had a net margin of 19.90% and a return on equity of 15.21%. The firm had revenue of $2.99 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.70 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $2.12 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 26.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. will post 10.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 9th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 1st will be paid a $1.62 dividend. This is a positive change from Air Products and Chemicals’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.50. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 31st. This represents a $6.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.68%. Air Products and Chemicals’s dividend payout ratio is presently 61.29%.

About Air Products and Chemicals

Air Products & Chemicals, Inc engages in the manufacture and distribution of atmospheric gases. It operates through the following segments: Industrial Gases-Americas, Industrial Gases-EMEA (Europe, Middle East, and Africa), Industrial Gases-Asia, Industrial Gases-Global, and Corporate & Other. The Industrial Gases-America, EMEA, and Asia segment markets and produces atmospheric gases, such as oxygen, nitrogen, argon, and rare gases, process gases, such as hydrogen, helium, carbon dioxide, carbon monoxide, syngas, and specialty gases and equipment for the production and processing of gases, such as air separation units and non-cryogenic generators.

