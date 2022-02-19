United Fire Group (NASDAQ:UFCS) Lifted to “Strong-Buy” at Zacks Investment Research

United Fire Group (NASDAQ:UFCS) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note issued on Saturday, Zacks.com reports. The firm presently has a $33.00 price target on the insurance provider’s stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s target price would suggest a potential upside of 11.83% from the stock’s current price.

According to Zacks, “United Fire Group, Inc. is engaged in the business of writing property, casualty, and life insurances. The Company’s products include commercial insurance, personal insurance, life insurance and surety bonds. It also underwrites and brokers a limited amount of excess and surplus lines insurance. United Fire Group, Inc. is headquartered in Cedar Rapids, Iowa. “

A number of other brokerages have also recently commented on UFCS. Piper Sandler upgraded shares of United Fire Group from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $22.00 to $25.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 1st. StockNews.com upgraded shares of United Fire Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 10th.

NASDAQ:UFCS opened at $29.51 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $740.14 million, a P/E ratio of 54.65 and a beta of 0.08. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $24.39 and its 200 day simple moving average is $23.81. United Fire Group has a twelve month low of $19.85 and a twelve month high of $36.40.

United Fire Group (NASDAQ:UFCS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 14th. The insurance provider reported $1.69 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.41 by $1.28. United Fire Group had a net margin of 1.26% and a negative return on equity of 3.88%. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($1.30) EPS. Analysts predict that United Fire Group will post 0.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. CWM LLC purchased a new position in shares of United Fire Group in the 4th quarter worth about $124,000. KBC Group NV purchased a new position in shares of United Fire Group in the 3rd quarter worth about $176,000. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY raised its position in shares of United Fire Group by 99,614.3% in the 2nd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 6,980 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $194,000 after purchasing an additional 6,973 shares during the last quarter. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System purchased a new position in shares of United Fire Group in the 3rd quarter worth about $202,000. Finally, Advisor Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of United Fire Group in the 4th quarter worth about $202,000. 60.78% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About United Fire Group

United Fire Group, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the business of writing property, casualty insurance, life insurance, and selling annuities through a network of independent agencies. The firm operates through the following segments: Property and Casualty Insurance and Life Insurance. The Property and Casualty Insurance segment includes commercial lines insurance, personal lines insurance, and assumed reinsurance.

