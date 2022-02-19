United Utilities Group PLC (OTCMKTS:UUGRY) Sees Significant Decline in Short Interest

United Utilities Group PLC (OTCMKTS:UUGRY) saw a significant drop in short interest in January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 2,200 shares, a drop of 18.5% from the January 15th total of 2,700 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 40,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days.
Shares of OTCMKTS UUGRY opened at $28.84 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.87, a current ratio of 0.90 and a quick ratio of 0.88. United Utilities Group has a 1 year low of $24.18 and a 1 year high of $31.14. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $28.97 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $28.82.
The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 8th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 17th were paid a $0.363 dividend. This represents a yield of 3.77%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 16th.
About United Utilities Group
United Utilities Group Plc engages in the provision of water and wastewater services. It manages large areas of catchment land in a sustainable way and rely on watercourses where return wastewater safely and cleanly to the environment, and process bio resources from wastewater to generate renewable energy.
