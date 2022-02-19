United Utilities Group PLC (OTCMKTS:UUGRY) Sees Significant Decline in Short Interest

United Utilities Group PLC (OTCMKTS:UUGRY) saw a significant drop in short interest in January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 2,200 shares, a drop of 18.5% from the January 15th total of 2,700 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 40,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days.

Shares of OTCMKTS UUGRY opened at $28.84 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.87, a current ratio of 0.90 and a quick ratio of 0.88. United Utilities Group has a 1 year low of $24.18 and a 1 year high of $31.14. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $28.97 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $28.82.

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 8th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 17th were paid a $0.363 dividend. This represents a yield of 3.77%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 16th.

Several research firms recently commented on UUGRY. HSBC upgraded United Utilities Group from a “reduce” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded United Utilities Group from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 26th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on United Utilities Group from GBX 950 ($12.86) to GBX 980 ($13.26) in a research report on Thursday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of United Utilities Group in a research note on Friday, November 26th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a “hold” rating on shares of United Utilities Group in a research note on Thursday, December 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, United Utilities Group currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $980.00.

About United Utilities Group

United Utilities Group Plc engages in the provision of water and wastewater services. It manages large areas of catchment land in a sustainable way and rely on watercourses where return wastewater safely and cleanly to the environment, and process bio resources from wastewater to generate renewable energy.

