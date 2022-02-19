US Ecology (NASDAQ:ECOL) Downgraded to Hold at StockNews.com

US Ecology (NASDAQ:ECOL) was downgraded by StockNews.com from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a note issued to investors on Thursday.
A number of other equities research analysts have also commented on ECOL. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of US Ecology from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Friday, January 7th. UBS Group lowered shares of US Ecology from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, February 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, US Ecology has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $36.67.
Shares of NASDAQ:ECOL opened at $47.05 on Thursday. US Ecology has a 12 month low of $26.26 and a 12 month high of $47.80. The company has a quick ratio of 2.01, a current ratio of 2.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $32.77 and its 200 day simple moving average is $33.88. The firm has a market cap of $1.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -16.11 and a beta of 1.13.
US Ecology Company Profile
US Ecology, Inc engages in the provision of environmental services to commercial and government entities. It operates through the following segments: Waste Solutions, Field Services, and Energy Waste. The Waste Solutions segment includes a range of specialty material management services including transportation, recycling, treatment and disposal of hazardous, non-hazardous, E&P and radioactive waste at company-owned landfill, wastewater, deep-well injection, and other treatment facilities.
