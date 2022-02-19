US Ecology (NASDAQ:ECOL) Downgraded to Hold at StockNews.com

US Ecology (NASDAQ:ECOL) was downgraded by StockNews.com from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a note issued to investors on Thursday.

A number of other equities research analysts have also commented on ECOL. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of US Ecology from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Friday, January 7th. UBS Group lowered shares of US Ecology from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, February 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, US Ecology has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $36.67.

Shares of NASDAQ:ECOL opened at $47.05 on Thursday. US Ecology has a 12 month low of $26.26 and a 12 month high of $47.80. The company has a quick ratio of 2.01, a current ratio of 2.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $32.77 and its 200 day simple moving average is $33.88. The firm has a market cap of $1.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -16.11 and a beta of 1.13.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its stake in US Ecology by 118.4% in the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 259,418 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $8,286,000 after buying an additional 140,621 shares during the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG increased its stake in shares of US Ecology by 4.0% during the 4th quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 21,719 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $693,000 after purchasing an additional 836 shares during the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System increased its stake in shares of US Ecology by 1.8% during the 4th quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 43,617 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,393,000 after purchasing an additional 787 shares during the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio increased its stake in shares of US Ecology by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 51,056 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,631,000 after purchasing an additional 224 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of US Ecology during the 4th quarter worth about $258,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.48% of the company’s stock.

US Ecology Company Profile

US Ecology, Inc engages in the provision of environmental services to commercial and government entities. It operates through the following segments: Waste Solutions, Field Services, and Energy Waste. The Waste Solutions segment includes a range of specialty material management services including transportation, recycling, treatment and disposal of hazardous, non-hazardous, E&P and radioactive waste at company-owned landfill, wastewater, deep-well injection, and other treatment facilities.

