US Foods (NYSE:USFD) Releases FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

US Foods (NYSE:USFD) updated its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $1.800-$2.100 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $2.390. The company issued revenue guidance of -.US Foods also updated its FY 2024 guidance to $3.400-$3.400 EPS.

Shares of US Foods stock traded down $0.43 during trading on Friday, reaching $38.43. 2,451,499 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,968,894. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.45, a current ratio of 1.48 and a quick ratio of 0.94. US Foods has a 1-year low of $30.02 and a 1-year high of $42.10. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $35.45 and a 200-day moving average price of $34.78. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.56 billion, a PE ratio of 256.22, a P/E/G ratio of 0.72 and a beta of 1.72.

US Foods (NYSE:USFD) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 16th. The company reported $0.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.39 by ($0.01). US Foods had a net margin of 0.30% and a return on equity of 9.52%. The company had revenue of $7.64 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.61 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.05 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 24.5% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that US Foods will post 1.46 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on USFD shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft started coverage on shares of US Foods in a research report on Tuesday, January 18th. They set a buy rating and a $44.00 target price on the stock. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on shares of US Foods from $44.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Friday. TheStreet downgraded shares of US Foods from a b- rating to a c+ rating in a report on Wednesday, November 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on shares of US Foods from $44.00 to $40.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a report on Friday, December 17th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of US Foods from a hold rating to a strong sell rating in a report on Friday, February 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $41.70.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in USFD. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY purchased a new stake in shares of US Foods in the fourth quarter valued at about $153,000. MML Investors Services LLC grew its position in US Foods by 6.5% during the fourth quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 16,221 shares of the company’s stock valued at $565,000 after buying an additional 985 shares during the period. NewEdge Advisors LLC grew its position in US Foods by 6.4% during the fourth quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 27,085 shares of the company’s stock valued at $943,000 after buying an additional 1,630 shares during the period. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC grew its position in US Foods by 362.0% during the fourth quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 40,969 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,427,000 after buying an additional 32,101 shares during the period.

US Foods Holding Corp. operates as a foodservice distributor. Its products include frozen and dry food and non-food products to foodservice customers throughout the U.S. The company offers services under brands Chef’s Line, del Pasado, Glenview Farms, Cattleman’s Selection, Cross Valley Farms, Harbor Banks, Hilltop Hearth, Devonshire, and Metro Deli.

