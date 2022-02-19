US Foods (NYSE:USFD) Shares Gap Down Following Weak Earnings

US Foods Holding Corp. (NYSE:USFD)’s share price gapped down prior to trading on Thursday after the company announced weaker than expected quarterly earnings. The stock had previously closed at $39.28, but opened at $37.11. US Foods shares last traded at $38.74, with a volume of 10,889 shares traded.

The company reported $0.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.39 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $7.64 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.61 billion. US Foods had a net margin of 0.30% and a return on equity of 9.52%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 24.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.05 earnings per share.

Get US Foods alerts:

Several research firms recently weighed in on USFD. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft began coverage on US Foods in a report on Tuesday, January 18th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $44.00 target price for the company. Truist Financial began coverage on US Foods in a report on Tuesday, February 1st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $43.00 target price for the company. TheStreet lowered US Foods from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 24th. Zacks Investment Research lowered US Foods from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Friday, February 4th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on US Foods from $44.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $41.70.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. LPL Financial LLC increased its position in shares of US Foods by 3.5% during the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 125,044 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,797,000 after purchasing an additional 4,281 shares during the period. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of US Foods during the second quarter valued at approximately $11,960,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of US Foods by 22.4% during the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 1,693,190 shares of the company’s stock valued at $64,951,000 after purchasing an additional 310,244 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its position in shares of US Foods by 16.7% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,294,382 shares of the company’s stock valued at $126,372,000 after purchasing an additional 470,623 shares during the period. Finally, Jefferies Group LLC increased its position in shares of US Foods by 2.7% during the second quarter. Jefferies Group LLC now owns 80,114 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,073,000 after purchasing an additional 2,091 shares during the period.

The firm has a market capitalization of $8.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 256.22, a PEG ratio of 0.72 and a beta of 1.72. The company has a quick ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 1.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.45. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $35.45 and a 200-day moving average price of $34.78.

US Foods Company Profile (NYSE:USFD)

US Foods Holding Corp. operates as a foodservice distributor. Its products include frozen and dry food and non-food products to foodservice customers throughout the U.S. The company offers services under brands Chef’s Line, del Pasado, Glenview Farms, Cattleman’s Selection, Cross Valley Farms, Harbor Banks, Hilltop Hearth, Devonshire, and Metro Deli.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for US Foods Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for US Foods and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.