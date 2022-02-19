US Foods (NYSE:USFD) Updates FY 2024 Earnings Guidance

US Foods (NYSE:USFD) updated its FY 2024 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $3.400-$3.400 for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of -.US Foods also updated its FY 2022 guidance to $1.800-$2.100 EPS.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. TheStreet lowered US Foods from a b- rating to a c+ rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 24th. Barclays cut their target price on US Foods from $38.00 to $35.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, December 15th. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on US Foods from $44.00 to $46.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Friday. Truist Financial began coverage on US Foods in a research note on Tuesday, February 1st. They issued a buy rating and a $43.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded US Foods from a hold rating to a strong sell rating in a report on Friday, February 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $41.70.

USFD stock traded down $0.43 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $38.43. The company had a trading volume of 2,451,499 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,968,894. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.45, a current ratio of 1.48 and a quick ratio of 0.94. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $35.45 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $34.78. The company has a market capitalization of $8.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 256.22, a PEG ratio of 0.72 and a beta of 1.72. US Foods has a 52 week low of $30.02 and a 52 week high of $42.10.

US Foods (NYSE:USFD) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 16th. The company reported $0.38 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.39 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $7.64 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.61 billion. US Foods had a net margin of 0.30% and a return on equity of 9.52%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 24.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.05 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that US Foods will post 1.46 EPS for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC lifted its position in shares of US Foods by 362.0% in the fourth quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 40,969 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,427,000 after buying an additional 32,101 shares during the last quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC increased its stake in US Foods by 6.4% during the 4th quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 27,085 shares of the company’s stock worth $943,000 after acquiring an additional 1,630 shares during the period. MML Investors Services LLC increased its stake in US Foods by 6.5% during the 4th quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 16,221 shares of the company’s stock worth $565,000 after acquiring an additional 985 shares during the period. Finally, Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY bought a new position in US Foods during the 4th quarter worth $153,000.

US Foods Holding Corp. operates as a foodservice distributor. Its products include frozen and dry food and non-food products to foodservice customers throughout the U.S. The company offers services under brands Chef’s Line, del Pasado, Glenview Farms, Cattleman’s Selection, Cross Valley Farms, Harbor Banks, Hilltop Hearth, Devonshire, and Metro Deli.

