USA Compression Partners (NYSE:USAC) Raised to “Buy” at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of USA Compression Partners (NYSE:USAC) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report released on Tuesday morning.

Separately, Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on shares of USA Compression Partners from $13.00 to $15.00 and gave the company an underweight rating in a report on Thursday, December 16th.

NYSE:USAC opened at $17.26 on Tuesday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $16.31 and its two-hundred day moving average is $15.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 12.45, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a current ratio of 1.19. USA Compression Partners has a one year low of $13.84 and a one year high of $17.83. The firm has a market cap of $1.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -39.23 and a beta of 2.09.

USA Compression Partners (NYSE:USAC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 14th. The oil and gas company reported ($0.09) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.07) by ($0.02). USA Compression Partners had a net margin of 0.90% and a return on equity of 2.31%. During the same quarter last year, the company posted ($0.14) earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that USA Compression Partners will post -0.39 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 4th. Stockholders of record on Monday, January 24th were given a $0.525 dividend. This represents a $2.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 12.17%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, January 21st. USA Compression Partners’s dividend payout ratio is presently -477.27%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in USAC. Advisory Services Network LLC purchased a new position in shares of USA Compression Partners in the second quarter valued at $25,000. PSI Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of USA Compression Partners in the 3rd quarter worth about $33,000. Wagner Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in USA Compression Partners during the 2nd quarter valued at about $38,000. Wilen Investment Management CORP. bought a new position in shares of USA Compression Partners during the 3rd quarter valued at about $40,000. Finally, Creative Planning bought a new position in shares of USA Compression Partners during the 3rd quarter valued at about $169,000. Institutional investors own 22.16% of the company’s stock.

USA Compression Partners Company Profile

USA Compression Partners, LP provides compression services under term contracts with customers in the natural gas and crude oil industries in the United States. The company engineers, designs, operates, services, and repairs its compression units; and maintains related support inventory and equipment.

