Utilities Select Sector SPDR Fund (NYSEARCA:XLU) Share Price Crosses Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $67.81

Utilities Select Sector SPDR Fund (NYSEARCA:XLU)’s stock price passed below its two hundred day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $67.81 and traded as low as $65.53. Utilities Select Sector SPDR Fund shares last traded at $66.34, with a volume of 14,575,814 shares traded.

The business has a 50-day moving average price of $69.04 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $67.81.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BLB&B Advisors LLC raised its position in Utilities Select Sector SPDR Fund by 2.4% in the 3rd quarter. BLB&B Advisors LLC now owns 6,716 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $429,000 after buying an additional 156 shares during the last quarter. Barry Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in Utilities Select Sector SPDR Fund by 0.7% in the 3rd quarter. Barry Investment Advisors LLC now owns 22,747 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,453,000 after buying an additional 159 shares during the last quarter. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC raised its position in Utilities Select Sector SPDR Fund by 0.6% in the 3rd quarter. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC now owns 26,871 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,716,000 after buying an additional 164 shares during the last quarter. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC raised its position in Utilities Select Sector SPDR Fund by 3.4% in the 4th quarter. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC now owns 5,097 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $349,000 after buying an additional 166 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Resonant Capital Advisors LLC raised its position in Utilities Select Sector SPDR Fund by 1.7% in the 4th quarter. Resonant Capital Advisors LLC now owns 10,168 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $728,000 after buying an additional 168 shares during the last quarter.

Select Sector Utilities Select Sector SPDR Fund (the Fund), formerly Utilities Select Sector SPDR Fund, seeks to provide investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance of the Utilities Select Sector of the S&P 500 Index (the Index). The Index includes companies from industries, such as electric utilities, multi-utilities, independent power producers and energy traders, and gas utilities.

