Utz Brands, Inc. (NYSE:UTZ) Expected to Post Earnings of $0.15 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages forecast that Utz Brands, Inc. (NYSE:UTZ) will report $0.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have made estimates for Utz Brands’ earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.15 and the highest is $0.16. Utz Brands reported earnings per share of $0.33 in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 54.5%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 17th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Utz Brands will report full-year earnings of $0.60 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.59 to $0.60. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the firm will report earnings of $0.56 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.52 to $0.61. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Utz Brands.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Utz Brands from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 2nd. Stephens lowered shares of Utz Brands from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $23.00 to $18.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 19th. Citigroup increased their target price on shares of Utz Brands from $19.00 to $21.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 19th. Credit Suisse Group cut their target price on shares of Utz Brands from $22.00 to $20.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, January 14th. Finally, Bank of America assumed coverage on shares of Utz Brands in a research report on Wednesday, January 5th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $19.00 price target for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Utz Brands presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $23.05.

Shares of UTZ traded down $0.52 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $14.91. The company had a trading volume of 373,932 shares, compared to its average volume of 557,501. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $16.42 and its 200 day moving average price is $16.99. The stock has a market cap of $2.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 82.83 and a beta of 0.66. Utz Brands has a 52 week low of $13.72 and a 52 week high of $30.09. The company has a quick ratio of 1.34, a current ratio of 1.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 10th. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 20th were paid a dividend of $0.054 per share. This is a positive change from Utz Brands’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.05. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 17th. This represents a $0.22 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.45%. Utz Brands’s dividend payout ratio is 122.22%.

In other Utz Brands news, major shareholder Cc Collier Holdings, Llc sold 18,750 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.97, for a total value of $318,187.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Chinh Chu sold 6,637 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.00, for a total transaction of $106,192.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 54,660 shares of company stock valued at $905,323. 17.32% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in UTZ. Deutsche Bank AG bought a new position in shares of Utz Brands during the 2nd quarter worth about $1,119,000. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Utz Brands by 244.7% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,620,129 shares of the company’s stock worth $78,883,000 after acquiring an additional 2,569,882 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Utz Brands by 52.0% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 271,381 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,914,000 after acquiring an additional 92,841 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Utz Brands by 13.8% during the 2nd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 13,577 shares of the company’s stock worth $295,000 after acquiring an additional 1,644 shares during the period. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc lifted its holdings in shares of Utz Brands by 416.2% during the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 9,993 shares of the company’s stock worth $218,000 after acquiring an additional 8,057 shares during the period. 41.48% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Utz Brands

UTZ Brands, Inc manufactures, markets, and distributes branded snacking products. It offers a broad range of salty snacks, including potato chips, pretzels, cheese snacks, veggie snacks, pork skins and other snacks. The firm’s brands include Utz, Zapp’s, Golden Flake, Good Health, Boulder Canyon and Hawaiian.

