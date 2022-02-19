V.F. (NYSE:VFC) Reaches New 1-Year Low at $59.65

Shares of V.F. Co. (NYSE:VFC) reached a new 52-week low during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $59.65 and last traded at $59.72, with a volume of 66367 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $60.95.

Several equities analysts recently commented on the stock. Truist Financial reduced their target price on shares of V.F. from $79.00 to $70.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, January 31st. Citigroup dropped their price target on shares of V.F. from $71.00 to $68.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, January 31st. Seaport Res Ptn reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of V.F. in a research report on Tuesday, January 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of V.F. from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $80.00 to $64.00 in a research report on Monday, January 31st. Finally, William Blair cut shares of V.F. from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 20th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $78.63.

The firm has a market capitalization of $23.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.84 and a beta of 1.42. The company has a current ratio of 1.43, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.27. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $68.36 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $71.95.

V.F. (NYSE:VFC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, January 28th. The textile maker reported $1.35 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.21 by $0.14. V.F. had a net margin of 12.03% and a return on equity of 34.69%. The business had revenue of $3.62 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.61 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.93 EPS. V.F.’s revenue was up 22.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that V.F. Co. will post 3.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 21st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 10th will be paid a $0.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 9th. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.38%. V.F.’s dividend payout ratio is presently 56.34%.

In related news, Director Laura W. Lang sold 7,429 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.40, for a total value of $567,575.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director W Rodney Mcmullen acquired 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 3rd. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $64.50 per share, for a total transaction of $193,500.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 0.85% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. First Community Trust NA purchased a new position in V.F. during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Atticus Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in V.F. during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Missouri Trust & Investment Co purchased a new position in V.F. during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Moors & Cabot Inc. purchased a new position in V.F. during the third quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Finally, Retirement Planning Co of New England Inc. purchased a new position in V.F. during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $45,000. 92.93% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

V.F. Company Profile (NYSE:VFC)

VF Corp. designs, produces, procures, markets and distributes lifestyle apparel, footwear and related products. It operates through the following segments: Outdoor, Active, and Work. The Outdoor segment refers to authentic outdoor-based lifestyle brands including performance-based apparel, footwear, equipment, backpacks, luggage and accessories.

