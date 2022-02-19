Valmont Industries (NYSE:VMI) Posts Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.08 EPS

Valmont Industries (NYSE:VMI) posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The industrial products company reported $2.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.65 by $0.08, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The company had revenue of $963.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $866.58 million. Valmont Industries had a net margin of 6.13% and a return on equity of 17.40%. The firm’s revenue was up 20.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $2.20 earnings per share. Valmont Industries updated its FY 2022 guidance to $12.250-$13.000 EPS and its FY22 guidance to $12.25-$13.00 EPS.

Shares of NYSE:VMI opened at $216.04 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 2.15 and a quick ratio of 1.28. Valmont Industries has a 1-year low of $203.30 and a 1-year high of $265.09. The company has a market capitalization of $4.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.65 and a beta of 1.14. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $232.09 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $239.50.

Get Valmont Industries alerts:

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Valmont Industries from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $235.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Wednesday.

In other Valmont Industries news, SVP Thomas Mitchell Parnell sold 335 shares of Valmont Industries stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $259.11, for a total transaction of $86,801.85. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . 2.40% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Allianz Asset Management GmbH lifted its holdings in shares of Valmont Industries by 9.4% in the fourth quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 218,820 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $54,795,000 after buying an additional 18,743 shares in the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Valmont Industries by 4.5% in the fourth quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 29,427 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $7,371,000 after buying an additional 1,275 shares in the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY lifted its holdings in shares of Valmont Industries by 9.8% in the fourth quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 3,790 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $949,000 after buying an additional 339 shares in the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Valmont Industries by 13.8% in the fourth quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 32,329 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $8,118,000 after buying an additional 3,908 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC purchased a new position in shares of Valmont Industries in the fourth quarter worth $214,000. 86.77% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Valmont Industries Company Profile

Valmont Industries, Inc engages in the designing and manufacturing of engineered fabricated metal products and service. It operates through the following four segments: Engineered Support Structures, Utility Support Structures, Irrigation, and Coatings. The Engineered Support Structures segment produces engineered access systems, highway safety products, and integrated structure solutions for smart cities.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Valmont Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Valmont Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.