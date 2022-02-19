Value Line, Inc. (NASDAQ:VALU) Short Interest Update

Value Line, Inc. (NASDAQ:VALU) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 52,300 shares, an increase of 27.3% from the January 15th total of 41,100 shares. Approximately 5.8% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 22,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 2.3 days.

NASDAQ VALU opened at $59.03 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $52.47 and its 200-day moving average price is $41.92. Value Line has a 52-week low of $26.53 and a 52-week high of $62.05. The company has a market cap of $563.03 million and a PE ratio of 21.23.

Get Value Line alerts:

Value Line (NASDAQ:VALU) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, December 13th. The financial services provider reported $0.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Value Line had a net margin of 66.21% and a return on equity of 38.11%. The firm had revenue of $9.97 million for the quarter.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 11th. Stockholders of record on Monday, January 31st were paid a dividend of $0.22 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, January 28th. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.49%. Value Line’s dividend payout ratio is presently 31.65%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in VALU. Neuberger Berman Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Value Line by 18.0% during the second quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 148,578 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,606,000 after purchasing an additional 22,685 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its position in Value Line by 64.0% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 16,455 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $510,000 after acquiring an additional 6,419 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC purchased a new stake in Value Line during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $226,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC purchased a new stake in Value Line during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $99,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Value Line by 4.6% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 25,284 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,183,000 after acquiring an additional 1,101 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 7.11% of the company’s stock.

Value Line Company Profile

Value Line, Inc engages in the provision of investment research. It produces investment periodicals based on underlying research and making available copyright data, including certain proprietary ranking system and other proprietary information, to third parties under written agreements for use in third-party managed and marketed investment products and for other purposes.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Value Line Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Value Line and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.