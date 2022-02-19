Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO) Stock Position Raised by United Capital Financial Advisers LLC

United Capital Financial Advisers LLC lifted its stake in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO) by 2.4% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 491,807 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 11,496 shares during the period. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF were worth $24,595,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Oliver Luxxe Assets LLC raised its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 10.9% in the 3rd quarter. Oliver Luxxe Assets LLC now owns 67,562 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $3,379,000 after acquiring an additional 6,654 shares in the last quarter. Inscription Capital LLC raised its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 688.4% in the 3rd quarter. Inscription Capital LLC now owns 51,535 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,577,000 after acquiring an additional 44,998 shares in the last quarter. Sterling Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 10.5% in the 3rd quarter. Sterling Investment Management Inc. now owns 36,947 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,848,000 after acquiring an additional 3,512 shares in the last quarter. Autus Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 1.9% in the 3rd quarter. Autus Asset Management LLC now owns 432,992 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $21,654,000 after acquiring an additional 8,105 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Natixis bought a new position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $7,321,000.

Shares of VWO stock opened at $49.69 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $49.56 and its 200 day simple moving average is $50.53. Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF has a twelve month low of $47.49 and a twelve month high of $56.31.

The Fund seeks to track the performance of the FTSE Emerging Markets All Cap China A Inclusion Index, that measures the return of stocks issued by companies located in emerging market countries.

