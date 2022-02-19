Vanguard International Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIGI) Stock Price Down 0.7%

Vanguard International Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIGI) dropped 0.7% during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as low as $78.96 and last traded at $79.07. Approximately 251,592 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 26% from the average daily volume of 339,800 shares. The stock had previously closed at $79.66.

The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $82.86 and its 200-day simple moving average is $87.43.

