Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO) Shares Purchased by Neuberger Berman Group LLC

Neuberger Berman Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO) by 26.0% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 6,980 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,441 shares during the quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF were worth $1,653,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Asio Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF during the third quarter worth $30,000. Atticus Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 101.4% in the third quarter. Atticus Wealth Management LLC now owns 145 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 73 shares during the last quarter. Activest Wealth Management bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF in the third quarter worth $44,000. WestHill Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF in the third quarter worth $50,000. Finally, PSI Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF in the third quarter worth $68,000.

Get Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF alerts:

Shares of NYSEARCA:VO opened at $229.94 on Friday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $241.90 and a 200 day simple moving average of $245.68. Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF has a 12-month low of $206.71 and a 12-month high of $261.53.

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF is an exchange-traded fund. Vanguard Mid-Cap Index Fund seeks to track the performance of the MSCI US Mid Cap 450 Index representing medium-size United States firms. The portfolio holds all stocks in the same capitalization weighting as the index. The Vanguard Group, Inc, through its Quantitative Equity Group, serves as the investment advisor of the Fund.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.