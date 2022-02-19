Vanguard Russell 2000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VTWG) Stock Price Down 1.7%

Vanguard Russell 2000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VTWG) was down 1.7% on Friday . The company traded as low as $180.63 and last traded at $180.82. Approximately 22,473 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 0% from the average daily volume of 22,499 shares. The stock had previously closed at $183.86.

The business’s 50-day moving average price is $195.91 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $211.96.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Russell 2000 Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Russell 2000 Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.