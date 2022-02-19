Vanilla Network Trading Down 5.1% This Week (VNLA)

Vanilla Network (CURRENCY:VNLA) traded 3.2% lower against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 21:00 PM ET on February 18th. One Vanilla Network coin can now be purchased for approximately $4.04 or 0.00010066 BTC on major exchanges. During the last seven days, Vanilla Network has traded 5.1% lower against the dollar. Vanilla Network has a total market capitalization of $2.63 million and $315.00 worth of Vanilla Network was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002490 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.79 or 0.00001966 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $18.03 or 0.00044879 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2,805.18 or 0.06981356 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $40,187.74 or 1.00016741 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $19.85 or 0.00049414 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $21.09 or 0.00052477 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.27 or 0.00003172 BTC.

Vanilla Network Profile

Vanilla Network’s total supply is 794,074 coins and its circulating supply is 649,459 coins. The Reddit community for Vanilla Network is https://reddit.com/r/vanillatoken and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Vanilla Network’s official message board is medium.com/@mar_one1 . The official website for Vanilla Network is vanilla.network . Vanilla Network’s official Twitter account is @VanillaNetwork1

Vanilla Network Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Vanilla Network directly using US dollars.

