Vaso (OTCMKTS:VASO) Stock Passes Above 200-Day Moving Average of $0.06

Vaso Co. (OTCMKTS:VASO) shares passed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $0.06 and traded as high as $0.07. Vaso shares last traded at $0.07, with a volume of 30,560 shares trading hands.
The company has a market capitalization of $12.26 million, a P/E ratio of 3.35 and a beta of 3.15. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $0.06 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $0.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 0.65 and a quick ratio of 0.60.
About Vaso (OTCMKTS:VASO)
Featured Articles
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Vaso (VASO)
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 2/14 – 2/18
- Manufactured Housing Stocks to Buy
- Sectors and Stocks that Offer Great Dividends
- Is Amazon (NASDAQ: AMZN) Ready For All Time Highs?
- Institutions Aggressively Buy Into Draftkings Potential
Receive News & Ratings for Vaso Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vaso and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.