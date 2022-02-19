VeChain Price Hits $0.0529 (VET)

VeChain (CURRENCY:VET) traded 1.7% lower against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 10:00 AM Eastern on February 19th. One VeChain coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0529 or 0.00000132 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, VeChain has traded 5.8% lower against the US dollar. VeChain has a market cap of $3.40 billion and approximately $220.76 million worth of VeChain was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

VeThor Token (VTHO) traded down 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0036 or 0.00000009 BTC.

Qredo (QRDO) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.61 or 0.00006518 BTC.

Dock (DOCK) traded 3.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0391 or 0.00000098 BTC.

OG Fan Token (OG) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $3.22 or 0.00008042 BTC.

ImpulseVen (VEN) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000343 BTC.

VeChain Coin Profile

VeChain (CRYPTO:VET) is a Proof of Authority coin that uses the VeChainThor Authority hashing algorithm. It launched on August 15th, 2017. VeChain’s total supply is 86,712,634,466 coins and its circulating supply is 64,315,576,989 coins. VeChain’s official Twitter account is @Vechain1 and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for VeChain is /r/vechain and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for VeChain is www.vechain.org

According to CryptoCompare, “VeChain’s Blockchain-as-a-Service (“BaaS”) platform is called ToolChain. ToolChain is a comprehensive blockchain platform offering diverse services including: product lifecycle management, supply chain process control, data deposit, data certification, and process certification. With ToolChain, any sized business can utilize blockchain technology to further enhance brand perception and value as well as to expand into new business models. “

VeChain Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as VeChain directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire VeChain should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase VeChain using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

