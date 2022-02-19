Venus (XVS) Tops 24-Hour Trading Volume of $30.56 Million

Venus (CURRENCY:XVS) traded down 12.3% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 8:00 AM E.T. on February 19th. Venus has a market cap of $118.00 million and approximately $30.56 million worth of Venus was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, Venus has traded 9.3% higher against the US dollar. One Venus coin can now be purchased for $9.80 or 0.00024542 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $39,846.24 or 0.99826073 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 6.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $26.40 or 0.00066130 BTC.

Function X (FX) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.57 or 0.00001418 BTC.

Phantasma (SOUL) traded down 8.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.53 or 0.00003825 BTC.

Tranchess (CHESS) traded 8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.91 or 0.00002281 BTC.

mStable USD (MUSD) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002495 BTC.

Offshift (XFT) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $7.85 or 0.00019655 BTC.

Redd (RDD) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000008 BTC.

Reflexer Ungovernance Token (FLX) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $141.01 or 0.00353281 BTC.

Numbers Protocol (NUM) traded 3.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.39 or 0.00000988 BTC.

Venus Coin Profile

Venus (XVS) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was April 5th, 2017. Venus’ total supply is 29,960,733 coins and its circulating supply is 12,045,818 coins. Venus’ official Twitter account is @VsyncCrypto and its Facebook page is accessible here . Venus’ official message board is medium.com/venusprotocol . Venus’ official website is venus.io

According to CryptoCompare, “Venus Protocol (“Venus”) is an algorithmic-based money market system designed to bring a complete decentralized finance-based lending and credit system onto Binance Smart Chain. Venus enables users to utilize their cryptocurrencies by supplying collateral to the network that may be borrowed by pledging over-collateralized cryptocurrencies. This creates a secure lending environment where the lender receives a compounded interest rate annually (APY) paid per block, while the borrower pays interest on the cryptocurrency borrowed. These interest rates are set by the protocol in a curve yield, where the rates are automated based on the demand of the specific market, such as Bitcoin. “

Buying and Selling Venus

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Venus directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Venus should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Venus using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

