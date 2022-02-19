VeriSign, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSN) CEO D James Bidzos Sells 3,000 Shares

VeriSign, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSN) CEO D James Bidzos sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $215.71, for a total value of $647,130.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

D James Bidzos also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, February 8th, D James Bidzos sold 3,000 shares of VeriSign stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $216.27, for a total value of $648,810.00.

On Tuesday, January 18th, D James Bidzos sold 5,000 shares of VeriSign stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $221.26, for a total value of $1,106,300.00.

On Tuesday, January 11th, D James Bidzos sold 5,000 shares of VeriSign stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $236.18, for a total value of $1,180,900.00.

On Tuesday, December 21st, D James Bidzos sold 5,264 shares of VeriSign stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $242.73, for a total value of $1,277,730.72.

On Tuesday, December 14th, D James Bidzos sold 5,000 shares of VeriSign stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $237.05, for a total value of $1,185,250.00.

NASDAQ:VRSN opened at $208.22 on Friday. VeriSign, Inc. has a 12-month low of $184.60 and a 12-month high of $257.03. The firm has a market capitalization of $23.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.42 and a beta of 0.86. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $229.73 and its 200-day simple moving average is $224.52.

VeriSign (NASDAQ:VRSN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 10th. The information services provider reported $1.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.38 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $340.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $340.37 million. VeriSign had a negative return on equity of 43.49% and a net margin of 46.81%. The firm’s revenue was up 6.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.38 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that VeriSign, Inc. will post 5.43 earnings per share for the current year.

Separately, Robert W. Baird restated a “buy” rating and issued a $259.00 price target on shares of VeriSign in a research report on Friday, October 29th.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its stake in VeriSign by 26.5% during the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,470,687 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $373,289,000 after buying an additional 308,504 shares during the period. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in VeriSign during the 4th quarter worth $1,551,000. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in VeriSign during the 4th quarter worth $287,000. Allianz Asset Management GmbH raised its stake in VeriSign by 76.9% during the 4th quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 173,453 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $44,026,000 after buying an additional 75,422 shares during the period. Finally, Toroso Investments LLC raised its stake in VeriSign by 31.4% during the 4th quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 5,124 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $1,301,000 after buying an additional 1,223 shares during the period. 90.22% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

VeriSign Company Profile

VeriSign, Inc provides domain name registry services and Internet infrastructure, which enables Internet navigation for many of the world’s most recognized domain names. It enables the security, stability, and resiliency of key Internet infrastructure and services, including providing root zone maintainer services.

