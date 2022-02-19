Verition Fund Management LLC Acquires 10,376 Shares of Westlake Chemical Co. (NYSE:WLK)

Verition Fund Management LLC grew its holdings in Westlake Chemical Co. (NYSE:WLK) by 78.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 23,645 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after acquiring an additional 10,376 shares during the quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC’s holdings in Westlake Chemical were worth $2,155,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. AXA S.A. boosted its position in shares of Westlake Chemical by 402.3% in the third quarter. AXA S.A. now owns 43,700 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $3,983,000 after acquiring an additional 35,000 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in shares of Westlake Chemical by 142.8% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 563,210 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $50,739,000 after purchasing an additional 331,277 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Westlake Chemical by 40.4% in the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,131,178 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $101,908,000 after purchasing an additional 325,716 shares in the last quarter. PDT Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Westlake Chemical in the second quarter valued at $899,000. Finally, Pinebridge Investments L.P. raised its stake in shares of Westlake Chemical by 4.3% in the third quarter. Pinebridge Investments L.P. now owns 36,430 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $3,320,000 after purchasing an additional 1,515 shares in the last quarter. 26.62% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of brokerages recently commented on WLK. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded Westlake Chemical from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the company from $112.00 to $125.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 18th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Westlake Chemical from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $101.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Friday, December 10th. UBS Group cut their target price on Westlake Chemical from $90.00 to $89.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 4th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on Westlake Chemical from $125.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price objective on Westlake Chemical from $110.00 to $129.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 18th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Westlake Chemical has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $114.57.

Shares of WLK stock opened at $107.45 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $99.60 and its 200-day moving average is $95.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 2.80 and a current ratio of 3.39. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.73 billion, a PE ratio of 9.37, a PEG ratio of 0.20 and a beta of 1.38. Westlake Chemical Co. has a 52 week low of $78.06 and a 52 week high of $110.94.

In other news, CEO Albert Chao sold 30,787 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $91.75, for a total transaction of $2,824,707.25. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 73.70% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Westlake Chemical Corp. manufactures and markets petrochemicals, polymers and fabricated building products. It operates through the following segments: Olefins and Vinyls. The Olefins segment manufactures ethylene, polyethylene and styrene and associated co-products at the manufacturing facility in Lake Charles and polyethylene at the Longview facility.

