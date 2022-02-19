Verition Fund Management LLC Cuts Position in GFL Environmental Inc. (NYSE:GFL)

Verition Fund Management LLC cut its stake in GFL Environmental Inc. (NYSE:GFL) by 40.5% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 63,980 shares of the company’s stock after selling 43,626 shares during the quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC’s holdings in GFL Environmental were worth $2,377,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in GFL. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of GFL Environmental during the third quarter valued at about $38,000. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ bought a new position in shares of GFL Environmental during the third quarter valued at about $63,000. Bell Investment Advisors Inc bought a new position in shares of GFL Environmental during the third quarter valued at about $92,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its stake in shares of GFL Environmental by 25.3% during the third quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 3,358 shares of the company’s stock valued at $125,000 after acquiring an additional 678 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Stonnington Group LLC bought a new position in shares of GFL Environmental during the third quarter valued at about $203,000. Institutional investors own 58.78% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:GFL opened at $28.42 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $34.03 and its 200-day moving average price is $36.46. GFL Environmental Inc. has a 52 week low of $27.98 and a 52 week high of $43.71. The company has a quick ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42. The stock has a market cap of $9.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -22.56 and a beta of 1.29.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 31st. Investors of record on Tuesday, January 18th were given a dividend of $0.011 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, January 14th. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.15%. GFL Environmental’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -3.17%.

GFL has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on shares of GFL Environmental from $44.00 to $47.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Raymond James reduced their price target on shares of GFL Environmental from $44.00 to $41.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 11th. TD Securities reduced their price target on shares of GFL Environmental from C$56.00 to C$55.00 in a research report on Tuesday. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of GFL Environmental from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, January 17th. Finally, CIBC reduced their price target on shares of GFL Environmental from C$58.00 to C$56.00 in a research report on Friday, February 11th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, GFL Environmental presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $44.32.

GFL Environmental Inc operates as a diversified environmental services company in Canada and the United States. The company offers non-hazardous solid waste management, infrastructure and soil remediation, and liquid waste management services. Its solid waste management business line includes the collection, transportation, transfer, recycling, and disposal of non-hazardous solid waste for municipal, residential, and commercial and industrial customers.

