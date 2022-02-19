Verition Fund Management LLC Increases Stock Position in HubSpot, Inc. (NYSE:HUBS)

Verition Fund Management LLC boosted its stake in HubSpot, Inc. (NYSE:HUBS) by 126.8% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 2,670 shares of the software maker’s stock after buying an additional 1,493 shares during the quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC’s holdings in HubSpot were worth $1,805,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in HUBS. Activest Wealth Management lifted its position in HubSpot by 300.0% in the third quarter. Activest Wealth Management now owns 40 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 30 shares during the last quarter. Winch Advisory Services LLC lifted its position in HubSpot by 86.4% in the third quarter. Winch Advisory Services LLC now owns 41 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 19 shares during the last quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in HubSpot in the second quarter valued at $29,000. Asset Dedication LLC raised its holdings in shares of HubSpot by 500.0% in the third quarter. Asset Dedication LLC now owns 90 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $61,000 after buying an additional 75 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of HubSpot in the third quarter valued at about $65,000. 93.34% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

HUBS has been the subject of a number of research reports. Truist Financial reduced their target price on shares of HubSpot from $900.00 to $700.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 11th. UBS Group reduced their target price on shares of HubSpot from $845.00 to $675.00 in a report on Monday, February 14th. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of HubSpot in a report on Monday, December 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $953.00 price target for the company. Cowen raised shares of HubSpot from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $600.00 to $750.00 in a report on Friday, February 11th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on shares of HubSpot from $835.00 to $860.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, November 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-one have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, HubSpot has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $759.96.

In other news, General Counsel John P. Kelleher sold 761 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $690.48, for a total value of $525,455.28. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . Also, insider Brian Halligan sold 11,520 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $447.87, for a total transaction of $5,159,462.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 29,218 shares of company stock worth $17,007,161. 8.30% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

NYSE:HUBS opened at $497.59 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.57, a current ratio of 2.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. The company has a market cap of $23.51 billion, a P/E ratio of -297.96 and a beta of 1.72. HubSpot, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $403.00 and a fifty-two week high of $866.00. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $548.07 and its two-hundred day moving average is $668.46.

HubSpot (NYSE:HUBS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 10th. The software maker reported $0.58 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.53 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $369.31 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $357.52 million. HubSpot had a negative net margin of 5.98% and a negative return on equity of 7.63%. HubSpot’s revenue was up 46.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($0.19) earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that HubSpot, Inc. will post -2.85 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

HubSpot Company Profile

HubSpot, Inc develops Internet marketing software solutions. The firm operates through the following geographical segments: Americas, Europe and Asia Pacific. The company was founded by Brian Patrick Halligan and Dharmesh Shah on April 4, 2005 and is headquartered in Cambridge, MA.

