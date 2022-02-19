Verition Fund Management LLC Takes $2.03 Million Position in National Retail Properties, Inc. (NYSE:NNN)

Verition Fund Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of National Retail Properties, Inc. (NYSE:NNN) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 46,970 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $2,029,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Selective Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in National Retail Properties in the 3rd quarter valued at about $46,000. Fifth Third Bancorp boosted its stake in shares of National Retail Properties by 72.4% in the third quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 1,362 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $59,000 after buying an additional 572 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC grew its position in National Retail Properties by 13.1% during the third quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 3,044 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $131,000 after buying an additional 352 shares in the last quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. increased its stake in National Retail Properties by 1,398.4% during the 3rd quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 140,000 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $148,000 after acquiring an additional 130,657 shares during the period. Finally, Dark Forest Capital Management LP acquired a new position in National Retail Properties in the 2nd quarter valued at $150,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.11% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently commented on the company. Raymond James decreased their price target on National Retail Properties from $55.00 to $50.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 10th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered shares of National Retail Properties from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $54.00 to $50.00 in a report on Monday, January 10th. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of National Retail Properties from $56.00 to $52.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, December 3rd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of National Retail Properties from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Bank of America downgraded shares of National Retail Properties from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $52.00 to $47.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 20th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $49.56.

Shares of NYSE:NNN opened at $43.05 on Friday. National Retail Properties, Inc. has a one year low of $41.35 and a one year high of $50.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 10.98 and a quick ratio of 10.98. The company has a market cap of $7.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.29, a PEG ratio of 3.69 and a beta of 0.88. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $45.24 and a 200 day simple moving average of $45.74.

National Retail Properties (NYSE:NNN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 9th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.73 by ($0.36). National Retail Properties had a return on equity of 6.95% and a net margin of 38.98%. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.69 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that National Retail Properties, Inc. will post 2.94 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, January 31st were given a $0.53 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, January 28th. This represents a $2.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.92%. National Retail Properties’s dividend payout ratio is presently 144.22%.

National Retail Properties Profile

National Retail Properties, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which engages in investing in properties subject to long-term net leases. It acquires, owns, invests in, and develops properties that are leased to retail tenants under long-term net leases and held for investment. The company was founded on August 8, 1984 and is headquartered in Orlando, FL.

