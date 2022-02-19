Vestcor Inc Cuts Stake in Southern Copper Co. (NYSE:SCCO)

Vestcor Inc reduced its stake in Southern Copper Co. (NYSE:SCCO) by 35.2% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 24,105 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 13,103 shares during the period. Vestcor Inc’s holdings in Southern Copper were worth $1,353,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. WESPAC Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Southern Copper by 134.9% in the third quarter. WESPAC Advisors LLC now owns 27,767 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,559,000 after acquiring an additional 15,944 shares during the last quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Southern Copper by 185.2% in the third quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 34,777 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,952,000 after acquiring an additional 22,582 shares during the last quarter. Cornerstone Wealth Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Southern Copper in the third quarter worth $1,511,000. Centre Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Southern Copper by 4.6% in the third quarter. Centre Asset Management LLC now owns 45,700 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $2,850,000 after acquiring an additional 2,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Asio Capital LLC grew its stake in shares of Southern Copper by 9.2% in the third quarter. Asio Capital LLC now owns 34,829 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,955,000 after acquiring an additional 2,937 shares during the last quarter. 7.03% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Southern Copper stock opened at $67.59 on Friday. Southern Copper Co. has a one year low of $54.92 and a one year high of $83.29. The business’s fifty day moving average is $63.83 and its 200 day moving average is $61.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 3.29 and a quick ratio of 2.78. The stock has a market capitalization of $52.25 billion, a PE ratio of 16.57, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.93 and a beta of 1.13.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 2nd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 15th will be issued a $1.00 dividend. This represents a $4.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.92%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, February 14th. Southern Copper’s dividend payout ratio is 98.04%.

Several research firms recently commented on SCCO. Wolfe Research began coverage on Southern Copper in a research report on Tuesday, November 16th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $62.00 price objective on the stock. Morgan Stanley raised Southern Copper from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $55.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Thursday, December 9th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $59.42.

Southern Copper Corp. engages in the development, production, and exploration of copper, molybdenum, zinc, and silver. It operates through the following segments: Peruvian Operations, Mexican Open-Pit Operations, and Mexican Underground Mining Operations. The Peruvian Operations segment focuses on the Toquepala and Cuajone mine complexes and the smelting and refining plants, industrial railroad, and port facilities that service both mines.

