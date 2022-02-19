Vestcor Inc Decreases Holdings in Edwards Lifesciences Co. (NYSE:EW)

Vestcor Inc trimmed its holdings in shares of Edwards Lifesciences Co. (NYSE:EW) by 7.4% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 16,503 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 1,315 shares during the period. Vestcor Inc’s holdings in Edwards Lifesciences were worth $1,868,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in Edwards Lifesciences by 0.3% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 53,033,851 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $6,003,965,000 after buying an additional 172,681 shares during the last quarter. Capital International Investors boosted its position in Edwards Lifesciences by 5.9% in the 2nd quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 20,002,880 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $2,071,700,000 after buying an additional 1,115,719 shares during the last quarter. Sands Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Edwards Lifesciences by 0.8% in the 3rd quarter. Sands Capital Management LLC now owns 13,550,416 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $1,534,043,000 after buying an additional 113,882 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Edwards Lifesciences by 3.5% in the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 10,582,581 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $1,194,730,000 after buying an additional 358,020 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted its position in Edwards Lifesciences by 7.3% in the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 6,522,965 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $675,583,000 after buying an additional 445,786 shares during the last quarter. 81.91% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Edwards Lifesciences stock opened at $105.62 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $65.94 billion, a PE ratio of 44.19, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.12 and a beta of 1.16. Edwards Lifesciences Co. has a 12-month low of $78.44 and a 12-month high of $131.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a current ratio of 3.08 and a quick ratio of 2.38. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $117.46 and a 200-day simple moving average of $116.35.

Edwards Lifesciences (NYSE:EW) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, January 25th. The medical research company reported $0.51 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.55 by ($0.04). Edwards Lifesciences had a return on equity of 26.53% and a net margin of 28.73%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.50 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Edwards Lifesciences Co. will post 2.53 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

EW has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. SVB Leerink decreased their price objective on shares of Edwards Lifesciences from $135.00 to $132.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, January 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Edwards Lifesciences from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $114.00 to $140.00 in a research note on Friday, December 17th. Raymond James dropped their price objective on shares of Edwards Lifesciences from $134.00 to $126.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 27th. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price objective on shares of Edwards Lifesciences from $132.00 to $120.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 27th. Finally, increased their price objective on shares of Edwards Lifesciences from $124.00 to $132.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 9th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Edwards Lifesciences has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $124.00.

In other news, Director Nicholas J. Valeriani purchased 1,500 shares of Edwards Lifesciences stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 24th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $112.23 per share, for a total transaction of $168,345.00. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, VP Catherine M. Szyman sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $121.24, for a total transaction of $1,212,400.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 210,672 shares of company stock valued at $24,168,821 over the last 90 days. 1.35% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Edwards Lifesciences Profile

Edwards Lifesciences Corp. engages in the patient-focused medical innovations for heart disease and critical care monitoring. Its products are categorized into three areas: Transcatheter Heart Valves, Surgical Structural Heart, and Critical Care. The Transcatheter Heart Valves portfolio includes technologies designed to treat heart valve disease using catheter-based approaches as opposed to open surgical techniques.

