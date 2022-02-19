Vestcor Inc Has $1.60 Million Stock Position in Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT)

Vestcor Inc lowered its stake in Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT) by 47.7% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 4,640 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 4,239 shares during the period. Vestcor Inc’s holdings in Lockheed Martin were worth $1,601,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. acquired a new stake in Lockheed Martin in the second quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Capital Directions Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Lockheed Martin by 104.0% during the third quarter. Capital Directions Investment Advisors LLC now owns 102 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 52 shares during the last quarter. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Lockheed Martin during the third quarter valued at $35,000. Arlington Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Lockheed Martin during the third quarter valued at $44,000. Finally, Hanson & Doremus Investment Management bought a new position in shares of Lockheed Martin during the third quarter valued at $47,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.72% of the company’s stock.

LMT opened at $386.46 on Friday. Lockheed Martin Co. has a 1-year low of $324.23 and a 1-year high of $398.85. The company has a current ratio of 1.42, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06. The company has a market cap of $105.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.98, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.06 and a beta of 0.86. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $369.43 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $356.32.

Lockheed Martin (NYSE:LMT) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 25th. The aerospace company reported $7.47 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $7.16 by $0.31. Lockheed Martin had a net margin of 9.42% and a return on equity of 91.52%. The firm had revenue of $17.73 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $17.66 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $6.38 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 4.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts forecast that Lockheed Martin Co. will post 26.79 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 25th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 1st will be paid a $2.80 dividend. This represents a $11.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.90%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, February 28th. Lockheed Martin’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 49.21%.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on LMT. UBS Group raised their price target on shares of Lockheed Martin from $410.00 to $425.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 26th. Argus raised their price target on shares of Lockheed Martin from $365.00 to $415.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 27th. Susquehanna Bancshares raised their price target on shares of Lockheed Martin from $400.00 to $445.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 26th. Susquehanna raised their price target on shares of Lockheed Martin from $400.00 to $445.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 26th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Lockheed Martin from $430.00 to $450.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 26th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $410.68.

About Lockheed Martin

Lockheed Martin Corp. operates as a global security and aerospace company, which engages in the research, design, development, manufacture, integration, and sustainment of technology systems, products, and services. It operates through the following business segments: Aeronautics, Missiles and Fire Control (MFC), Rotary and Mission Systems (RMS) and Space.

