Vestcor Inc Purchases Shares of 99,866 Sabra Health Care REIT, Inc. (NASDAQ:SBRA)

Vestcor Inc purchased a new stake in Sabra Health Care REIT, Inc. (NASDAQ:SBRA) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 99,866 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $1,470,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in Sabra Health Care REIT by 2.8% in the 3rd quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 26,630 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $392,000 after acquiring an additional 726 shares in the last quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Sabra Health Care REIT by 0.4% in the 3rd quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 187,382 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,758,000 after purchasing an additional 734 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE grew its stake in shares of Sabra Health Care REIT by 17.7% in the 3rd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 5,533 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $81,000 after purchasing an additional 831 shares during the period. Assetmark Inc. grew its stake in shares of Sabra Health Care REIT by 8.3% in the 2nd quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 11,499 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $209,000 after purchasing an additional 884 shares during the period. Finally, Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio grew its stake in shares of Sabra Health Care REIT by 14.9% in the 2nd quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 6,814 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $124,000 after purchasing an additional 886 shares during the period. 84.59% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Sabra Health Care REIT news, CFO Harold W. Jr. Andrews sold 110,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.55, for a total transaction of $1,490,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. 1.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

NASDAQ SBRA opened at $13.53 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $3.09 billion, a PE ratio of -61.50 and a beta of 1.44. Sabra Health Care REIT, Inc. has a one year low of $12.31 and a one year high of $19.01. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $13.46 and its 200 day simple moving average is $14.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 5.18 and a quick ratio of 5.18.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, February 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 11th will be issued a dividend of $0.30 per share. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 8.87%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 10th. Sabra Health Care REIT’s dividend payout ratio is -545.45%.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on SBRA. Credit Suisse Group began coverage on Sabra Health Care REIT in a research note on Tuesday, February 1st. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $14.00 price objective on the stock. JMP Securities lowered their price objective on Sabra Health Care REIT from $20.00 to $16.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday. KeyCorp began coverage on Sabra Health Care REIT in a research note on Friday. They issued a “sector weight” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Sabra Health Care REIT from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, February 5th. Finally, Mizuho decreased their price target on Sabra Health Care REIT from $18.00 to $16.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 20th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Sabra Health Care REIT presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $17.38.

Sabra Health Care REIT Profile

Sabra Health Care REIT, Inc engages in managing and investing in healthcare-related real estate properties. It focuses on the acquisition, financing and owning real estate property to be leased to third party tenants in the healthcare sector. The company was founded on May 10, 2010 and is headquartered in Irvine, CA.

