Vestcor Inc Sells 229 Shares of Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG)

Vestcor Inc lessened its holdings in Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG) by 11.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,746 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after selling 229 shares during the quarter. Vestcor Inc’s holdings in Intuitive Surgical were worth $1,736,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in ISRG. Bell Investment Advisors Inc bought a new position in Intuitive Surgical in the 3rd quarter valued at $29,000. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Intuitive Surgical by 80.0% in the 2nd quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 36 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 16 shares during the period. Allworth Financial LP purchased a new stake in shares of Intuitive Surgical in the 3rd quarter worth $35,000. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. purchased a new stake in shares of Intuitive Surgical in the 2nd quarter worth $42,000. Finally, Assetmark Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Intuitive Surgical by 585.7% in the 3rd quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 48 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $48,000 after buying an additional 41 shares during the period. 44.03% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Intuitive Surgical alerts:

ISRG has been the subject of several research reports. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their target price on Intuitive Surgical from $370.00 to $325.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, January 21st. TheStreet upgraded Intuitive Surgical from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Monday, November 8th. UBS Group upgraded Intuitive Surgical from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $317.00 to $325.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 2nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their target price on Intuitive Surgical from $323.00 to $300.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Friday, January 21st. Finally, Raymond James decreased their price objective on Intuitive Surgical from $383.00 to $334.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, January 21st. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $331.90.

In other news, EVP Myriam Curet sold 2,478 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $289.00, for a total value of $716,142.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link . Also, Director Amal M. Johnson sold 7,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $333.73, for a total value of $2,502,975.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 11,388 shares of company stock worth $3,588,029 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 0.80% of the company’s stock.

Intuitive Surgical stock opened at $280.78 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $313.28 and a two-hundred day moving average of $337.41. Intuitive Surgical, Inc. has a one year low of $227.47 and a one year high of $369.69. The stock has a market cap of $100.31 billion, a PE ratio of 60.17, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 7.41 and a beta of 1.19.

Intuitive Surgical (NASDAQ:ISRG) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 20th. The medical equipment provider reported $1.30 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.28 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $1.55 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.54 billion. Intuitive Surgical had a return on equity of 15.33% and a net margin of 29.85%. The firm’s revenue was up 16.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.01 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that Intuitive Surgical, Inc. will post 3.93 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Intuitive Surgical Company Profile

Intuitive Surgical, Inc engages in the development, manufacture, and marketing of da Vinci Surgical Systems, and related instruments and accessories for invasive surgery. Its products include Da Vinci and Ion. The company was founded by Frederic H. Moll, John Gordon Freund, and Robert G. Younge in November 1995 and is headquartered in Sunnyvale, CA.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ISRG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG).

Receive News & Ratings for Intuitive Surgical Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Intuitive Surgical and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.