Vestcor Inc Sells 802 Shares of Monster Beverage Co. (NASDAQ:MNST)

Vestcor Inc decreased its position in Monster Beverage Co. (NASDAQ:MNST) by 5.6% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 13,449 shares of the company’s stock after selling 802 shares during the period. Vestcor Inc’s holdings in Monster Beverage were worth $1,195,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in Monster Beverage in the 2nd quarter worth about $29,000. JJJ Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in Monster Beverage by 84.2% in the 3rd quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 477 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 218 shares in the last quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC bought a new position in Monster Beverage in the 3rd quarter worth about $53,000. SouthState Corp bought a new position in Monster Beverage in the 3rd quarter worth about $58,000. Finally, Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton bought a new position in Monster Beverage in the 3rd quarter worth about $61,000. Institutional investors own 63.41% of the company’s stock.

MNST has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on Monster Beverage from $108.00 to $100.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on Monster Beverage from $96.00 to $93.00 in a research report on Thursday. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on Monster Beverage from $115.00 to $111.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Redburn Partners initiated coverage on Monster Beverage in a research report on Monday, November 1st. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. Finally, BMO Capital Markets initiated coverage on Monster Beverage in a research report on Thursday. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $92.00 target price for the company. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $103.18.

Shares of NASDAQ:MNST opened at $81.27 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $89.40 and a 200 day moving average of $90.63. The company has a market cap of $43.00 billion, a PE ratio of 28.52, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.05 and a beta of 1.14. Monster Beverage Co. has a 12-month low of $80.45 and a 12-month high of $99.89.

Monster Beverage Corp. is a holding company, which engages in the development, marketing, sale, and distribution of energy drink beverages and concentrates. It operates through the following segments: Monster Energy Drinks, Strategic Brands, and Other. The Monster Energy Drinks segment sells ready-to-drink packaged energy drinks to bottlers and full-service beverage distributors.

