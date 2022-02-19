ViacomCBS (NASDAQ:VIAC) PT Lowered to $38.00 at Credit Suisse Group

ViacomCBS (NASDAQ:VIAC) had its target price reduced by Credit Suisse Group from $42.00 to $38.00 in a research report report published on Wednesday morning, Analyst Price Targets reports. Credit Suisse Group currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently commented on VIAC. TheStreet cut shares of ViacomCBS from a b- rating to a c rating in a report on Wednesday, December 8th. Benchmark reduced their price objective on shares of ViacomCBS from $67.00 to $55.00 in a research note on Wednesday. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price objective on shares of ViacomCBS from $65.00 to $54.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. KeyCorp upgraded shares of ViacomCBS from an underweight rating to a sector weight rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 25th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded shares of ViacomCBS from a hold rating to a buy rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $39.00 to $43.00 in a research note on Monday, January 10th. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $46.08.

NASDAQ:VIAC opened at $29.58 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.66, a quick ratio of 1.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84. The stock has a market capitalization of $19.15 billion, a PE ratio of 5.79, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.64 and a beta of 1.58. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $32.57 and its 200 day moving average is $35.96. ViacomCBS has a 12 month low of $27.84 and a 12 month high of $101.97.

ViacomCBS (NASDAQ:VIAC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 14th. The company reported $0.26 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.43 by ($0.17). ViacomCBS had a return on equity of 14.20% and a net margin of 12.00%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.04 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that ViacomCBS will post 3.62 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 1st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.24 per share. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.25%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 14th. ViacomCBS’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 18.79%.

In other news, Director Shari Redstone acquired 104,650 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 18th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $28.61 per share, with a total value of $2,994,036.50. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.37% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. D Orazio & Associates Inc. purchased a new position in shares of ViacomCBS during the third quarter valued at about $25,000. Sandy Cove Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of ViacomCBS during the fourth quarter valued at about $27,000. Boit C F David purchased a new position in shares of ViacomCBS during the second quarter valued at about $32,000. Private Ocean LLC purchased a new position in shares of ViacomCBS during the third quarter valued at about $33,000. Finally, Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. increased its position in shares of ViacomCBS by 206.2% during the third quarter. Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. now owns 891 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 600 shares during the period. 62.42% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About ViacomCBS

ViacomCBS, Inc operates as a mass media company, which creates and distributes content across a variety of platforms to audiences around the world. It operates its business through following segments: Entertainment, Cable Networks, Publishing, and Local Media. The Entertainment segment is composed of the CBS Television Network, CBS Television Studios, CBS Studios International, CBS Television Distribution, CBS Interactive, and CBS Films as well as the Company’s digital streaming services, CBS All Access and CBSN.

