Viavi Solutions Inc. (NASDAQ:VIAV) EVP Sells $110,148.00 in Stock

Viavi Solutions Inc. (NASDAQ:VIAV) EVP Paul Mcnab sold 6,576 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.75, for a total value of $110,148.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link.

Paul Mcnab also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, December 16th, Paul Mcnab sold 4,518 shares of Viavi Solutions stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.64, for a total value of $75,179.52.

On Wednesday, November 24th, Paul Mcnab sold 2,567 shares of Viavi Solutions stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.56, for a total value of $39,942.52.

Shares of VIAV opened at $16.58 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $16.87 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $16.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 4.20 and a current ratio of 4.56. Viavi Solutions Inc. has a 52-week low of $14.68 and a 52-week high of $18.14. The company has a market cap of $3.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -151.00 and a beta of 0.71.

Viavi Solutions (NASDAQ:VIAV) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 3rd. The communications equipment provider reported $0.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.14 by $0.06. Viavi Solutions had a positive return on equity of 19.51% and a negative net margin of 1.85%. The firm had revenue of $314.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $303.60 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.18 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that Viavi Solutions Inc. will post 0.65 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts have commented on the company. TheStreet upgraded Viavi Solutions from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 3rd. B. Riley raised their target price on Viavi Solutions from $19.50 to $21.00 in a research report on Friday, February 4th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on Viavi Solutions from $18.00 to $19.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 20th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Viavi Solutions currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $20.50.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Tygh Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Viavi Solutions by 1.4% in the 3rd quarter. Tygh Capital Management Inc. now owns 690,214 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $10,864,000 after buying an additional 9,379 shares during the period. Force Hill Capital Management LP increased its stake in shares of Viavi Solutions by 244.7% in the 3rd quarter. Force Hill Capital Management LP now owns 1,196,131 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $18,827,000 after buying an additional 849,131 shares during the period. Greenwood Capital Associates LLC increased its stake in shares of Viavi Solutions by 6.7% in the 3rd quarter. Greenwood Capital Associates LLC now owns 59,938 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $943,000 after buying an additional 3,759 shares during the period. Manatuck Hill Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Viavi Solutions in the 2nd quarter valued at $424,000. Finally, Public Sector Pension Investment Board increased its stake in shares of Viavi Solutions by 4.2% in the 3rd quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board now owns 486,709 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $7,661,000 after buying an additional 19,502 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.78% of the company’s stock.

About Viavi Solutions

Viavi Solutions, Inc engages in the provision of network test, monitoring, and assurance solutions for communications service providers, enterprises, network equipment manufacturers, government and avionics. It operates through the following segments: Network Enablement, Service Enablement, and Optical Security and Performance.

