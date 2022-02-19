Vicarious Surgical (NYSE:RBOT) Trading 5% Higher

Vicarious Surgical Inc (NYSE:RBOT)’s stock price traded up 5% during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $6.16 and last traded at $6.14. 4,855 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 99% from the average session volume of 416,948 shares. The stock had previously closed at $5.85.
Several equities research analysts have commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Vicarious Surgical from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 11th. Cowen assumed coverage on shares of Vicarious Surgical in a research report on Tuesday, December 7th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $15.00 price target on the stock. Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on shares of Vicarious Surgical in a research report on Friday, January 7th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $16.00 price target on the stock. Finally, assumed coverage on shares of Vicarious Surgical in a research report on Friday, November 5th. They set a “buy” rating and a $15.00 price target on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $15.40.
The company has a fifty day moving average of $8.03. The company has a current ratio of 61.49, a quick ratio of 61.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09.
A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in RBOT. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Vicarious Surgical in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $27,000. BlackRock Inc. bought a new stake in Vicarious Surgical during the 3rd quarter valued at $32,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. bought a new stake in Vicarious Surgical during the 3rd quarter valued at $59,000. Citigroup Inc. bought a new stake in Vicarious Surgical during the 4th quarter valued at $47,000. Finally, Penserra Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Vicarious Surgical during the 3rd quarter valued at $142,000.
Vicarious Surgical Company Profile (NYSE:RBOT)
Vicarious Surgical Inc operates as a robotics technology company in the United States. The company focuses on developing and commercializing Vicarious System, a single-incision surgical robot that virtually transports surgeons inside the patient to perform minimally invasive surgery. Vicarious Surgical Inc was incorporated in 2014 and is headquartered in Waltham, Massachusetts.
