Vicarious Surgical (NYSE:RBOT) Trading 5% Higher

Vicarious Surgical Inc (NYSE:RBOT)’s stock price traded up 5% during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $6.16 and last traded at $6.14. 4,855 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 99% from the average session volume of 416,948 shares. The stock had previously closed at $5.85.

Several equities research analysts have commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Vicarious Surgical from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 11th. Cowen assumed coverage on shares of Vicarious Surgical in a research report on Tuesday, December 7th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $15.00 price target on the stock. Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on shares of Vicarious Surgical in a research report on Friday, January 7th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $16.00 price target on the stock. Finally, assumed coverage on shares of Vicarious Surgical in a research report on Friday, November 5th. They set a “buy” rating and a $15.00 price target on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $15.40.

Get Vicarious Surgical alerts:

The company has a fifty day moving average of $8.03. The company has a current ratio of 61.49, a quick ratio of 61.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09.

In other Vicarious Surgical news, CTO Sammy Khalifa sold 6,194 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.31, for a total value of $45,278.14. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, CEO Adam David Sachs sold 7,743 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.30, for a total transaction of $56,523.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last three months, insiders sold 18,215 shares of company stock valued at $126,740.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in RBOT. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Vicarious Surgical in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $27,000. BlackRock Inc. bought a new stake in Vicarious Surgical during the 3rd quarter valued at $32,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. bought a new stake in Vicarious Surgical during the 3rd quarter valued at $59,000. Citigroup Inc. bought a new stake in Vicarious Surgical during the 4th quarter valued at $47,000. Finally, Penserra Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Vicarious Surgical during the 3rd quarter valued at $142,000.

Vicarious Surgical Company Profile (NYSE:RBOT)

Vicarious Surgical Inc operates as a robotics technology company in the United States. The company focuses on developing and commercializing Vicarious System, a single-incision surgical robot that virtually transports surgeons inside the patient to perform minimally invasive surgery. Vicarious Surgical Inc was incorporated in 2014 and is headquartered in Waltham, Massachusetts.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Vicarious Surgical Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vicarious Surgical and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.