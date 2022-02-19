VIMworld Price Hits $0.0038 on Top Exchanges (VEED)

VIMworld (CURRENCY:VEED) traded up 1.3% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 10:00 AM Eastern on February 19th. Over the last seven days, VIMworld has traded down 1.2% against the dollar. One VIMworld coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0038 or 0.00000009 BTC on major exchanges. VIMworld has a total market cap of $20.90 million and $15,787.00 worth of VIMworld was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002509 BTC.

USD Coin (USDC) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002506 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.82 or 0.00002053 BTC.

HEX (HEX) traded 4.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000442 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002508 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 2.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $17.62 or 0.00044172 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded down 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.65 or 0.00004286 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.44 or 0.00001096 BTC.

About VIMworld

VIMworld is a coin. It was first traded on May 20th, 2021. VIMworld’s total supply is 100,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 5,566,374,466 coins. VIMworld’s official Twitter account is @VIMworldGlobal

According to CryptoCompare, “VEED is the ecosystem utility and governance token of VIMworld, a Smart NFT project built on VeChainThor focused on VIM collectibles. The VEED token is used for a variety of utilities within the VIMworld Ecosystem, including VIM feeding, trading, adoption, farming, rewards, governance, and more. “

