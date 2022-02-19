Virgin Galactic Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SPCE) Short Interest Up 35.0% in January

Virgin Galactic Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SPCE) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest during the month of January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 43,940,000 shares, an increase of 35.0% from the January 15th total of 32,540,000 shares. Currently, 21.1% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 14,090,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 3.1 days.

A number of analysts have recently commented on the company. Bank of America cut their price target on Virgin Galactic from $20.00 to $10.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 19th. Canaccord Genuity Group dropped their price target on Virgin Galactic from $44.00 to $36.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 14th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Virgin Galactic from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $9.00 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group decreased their price target on Virgin Galactic from $44.00 to $36.00 in a report on Friday, January 14th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $29.81.

SPCE opened at $8.40 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $2.17 billion, a PE ratio of -5.35 and a beta of 0.21. The business has a 50 day moving average of $11.14 and a 200-day moving average of $18.77. Virgin Galactic has a 52 week low of $7.58 and a 52 week high of $57.51.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. US Bancorp DE increased its position in Virgin Galactic by 75.0% during the 3rd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,225 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 525 shares in the last quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC increased its position in Virgin Galactic by 208.3% during the 2nd quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 740 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. increased its position in Virgin Galactic by 275.0% during the 3rd quarter. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. now owns 1,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 1,100 shares in the last quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC increased its position in Virgin Galactic by 481.6% during the 3rd quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 1,489 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 1,233 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. increased its position in Virgin Galactic by 73.6% during the 4th quarter. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. now owns 3,086 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after buying an additional 1,308 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 40.25% of the company’s stock.

Virgin Galactic Company Profile

Virgin Galactic Holdings, Inc, an integrated aerospace company, develops human spaceflight for private individuals and researchers in the United States. It also manufactures air and space vehicles. The company's spaceship operations include commercial human spaceflight, flying commercial research, and development payloads into space.

