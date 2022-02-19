Virgin Money UK (OTCMKTS:CBBYF) Hits New 1-Year High at $2.78

Shares of Virgin Money UK PLC (OTCMKTS:CBBYF) reached a new 52-week high during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $2.78 and last traded at $2.78, with a volume of 0 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $2.78.
The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $2.78 and its 200 day simple moving average is $2.78.
Virgin Money UK Company Profile (OTCMKTS:CBBYF)
Featured Articles
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Virgin Money UK (CBBYF)
- John Deere Stock is Dropping Due to Lousy Timing, Not Lousy Earnings
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 2/14 – 2/18
- Manufactured Housing Stocks to Buy
- Sectors and Stocks that Offer Great Dividends
- Is Amazon (NASDAQ: AMZN) Ready For All Time Highs?
Receive News & Ratings for Virgin Money UK Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Virgin Money UK and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.