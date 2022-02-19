VNX Tops 1-Day Volume of $2.00 (VNXLU)

VNX (CURRENCY:VNXLU) traded down 1.2% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 7:00 AM Eastern on February 19th. VNX has a market capitalization of $548,403.55 and approximately $2.00 worth of VNX was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, VNX has traded down 6.1% against the dollar. One VNX coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0195 or 0.00000049 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get VNX alerts:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002512 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.65 or 0.00004286 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.58 or 0.00003957 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.44 or 0.00001099 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002509 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 4.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $15.00 or 0.00037656 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 3.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $42.26 or 0.00106131 BTC.

VNX Coin Profile

VNXLU is a coin. VNX’s total supply is 80,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 28,104,700 coins. VNX’s official Twitter account is @vnx_io

According to CryptoCompare, “VNX Exchange is a Luxembourg-based asset-backed token issuance platform also aiming to create a secondary marketplace. It's designed to provide a simple and user-friendly process for regular and professional investors to participate in the digital asset offerings alongside the lead investor. “

Buying and Selling VNX

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as VNX directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire VNX should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase VNX using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for VNX Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for VNX and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.