Voestalpine AG (OTCMKTS:VLPNY) Receives Average Rating of “Hold” from Brokerages

Voestalpine AG (OTCMKTS:VLPNY) has been assigned an average rating of “Hold” from the ten ratings firms that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, five have issued a hold recommendation and one has assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price target among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $41.50.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Voestalpine from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 26th. UBS Group upgraded Voestalpine from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, November 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on Voestalpine from €42.00 ($47.73) to €41.50 ($47.16) in a report on Friday, January 14th. Credit Suisse Group reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Voestalpine in a report on Monday, October 25th. Finally, Erste Group upgraded Voestalpine from a “hold” rating to an “accumulate” rating in a research note on Tuesday.

Get Voestalpine alerts:

VLPNY traded down $0.08 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $7.01. 141 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 935. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $7.19 and a 200 day moving average price of $7.64. Voestalpine has a 52-week low of $6.37 and a 52-week high of $9.61. The company has a quick ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 1.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.26 billion, a PE ratio of 6.61 and a beta of 1.32.

Voestalpine (OTCMKTS:VLPNY) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 9th. The company reported $0.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Voestalpine had a return on equity of 13.76% and a net margin of 5.98%. The company had revenue of $4.41 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.26 billion. Equities analysts predict that Voestalpine will post 1.23 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Voestalpine

voestalpine AG engages in the production, processing, and distribution of steel products. It operates through the following divisions: Steel, High Performance Metals, Metal Engineering, Metal Forming and Other. The Steel division focuses on the production and processing of steel products for the segments automotive industry, white goods, electrical industry, processing industry, energy, and engineering industry.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Voestalpine Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Voestalpine and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.